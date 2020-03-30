Mercer County reacts to COVID-19 outbreak

ALEDO — County Board Chairman Carlos Sarabasa signed a disaster declaration last week on behalf of Mercer County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This proclamation fully activates the Mercer County Emergency Operations Plan and the Emergency Operations Center, and the Declaration has been filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

There have been no positive test results for COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday, there had been 13 negative tests, while results for eight other tests had not been received.

Mercer County Office of Emergency Management works with all local, regional and state partners to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

The declaration says: "Mercer County may enter into contracts for the emergency purchase of food, goods and services that may be necessary for the preparation for, response to and recovery from COVID-19 pandemic." The director of the Office of Emergency Management and the Mercer County Administrator are to authorize to execute such orders.

The declaration constitutes a civil emergency, and remains in effect for seven days.