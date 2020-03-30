Mercer County reacts to COVID-19 outbreak

ALEDO — County Board Chairman Carlos Sarabasa signed a disaster declaration last week on behalf of Mercer County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This proclamation fully activates the Mercer County Emergency Operations Plan and the Emergency Operations Center, and the Declaration has been filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
There have been no positive test results for COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday, there had been 13 negative tests, while results for eight other tests had not been received.
Mercer County Office of Emergency Management works with all local, regional and state partners to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.
The declaration says: "Mercer County may enter into contracts for the emergency purchase of food, goods and services that may be necessary for the preparation for, response to and recovery from COVID-19 pandemic." The director of the Office of Emergency Management and the Mercer County Administrator are to authorize to execute such orders.
The declaration constitutes a civil emergency, and remains in effect for seven days.
“Our primary objective is to protect the health and safety of the residents, employees and visitors of Mercer County," Angie Litterst, emergency management director, said. "The understanding and support we’ve received from this community as daily life has been altered and difficult decisions have been made is greatly appreciated.”
Mercer County administrator Ron Fullerlove said the county was now operating on reduced staffing. A meeting to continue negotiations with Local 150 this week was also canceled.
“Mercer County is concerned about the safety and welfare of its citizens and employees," he said. "The courthouse and staff are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. As a service to its citizens, the Courthouse will remain open with a reduced staff and will remain open during this period for essential services only.“
County courthouse services will be provided by appointment only, and may be made by calling the appropriate dpartment as listed below.
Patrons are advised to call the appropriate department if there are any questions concerning the services provided during this period.
Department telephone numbers are: Fullerlove, 309-582-8107; Animal Control, Matt Lower, 309-221-2744; Assessor Mary McLellan, 309-582-4747; Circuit Clerk Kristin Relander, 309-582-7122; County Clerk Sara Blaser, 309-582-7021; County Treasurer Bev Lower, 309-582-2524, Highway Department, Matt Lower, 309-582-2715; Probation, Teresa Smith, 309-582-5169; State's Attorney Meeghan Lee, 309-582-5381.
The Mercer County Health Department will not be open to the public except by appointment — and all entering the building will be pre-screened and temperatures taken before admittance.
All immunization clinics and appointments have been canceled and will be rescheduled. The WIC department has initiated its emergency plan and will provide curbside service for all clients in need of WIC vouchers.
The Mental Health Action Program staff is currently working from home and providing services via telephone for those needing assistance during this time. All other programs/grants have been suspended, and personnel from those programs are assisting in areas related to COVID-19, according to Carla Ewing, Mercer County Health Department administrator.
Ewing urged residents to follow the Facebook page for continual updates and information on COVID-19: www.facebook.com/MercerCountyHD
