Mercer County School District ends meals as summer begins

WHAT WE KNOW: The Mercer County School District gave out 20,000 sack meals to around 200 district families over the past two months since the school shutdown. Superintendent Scott Petrie noted that “Wednesday was the last day of school."
WHAT'S NEW: The school district has discontinued supplying meals three days a week for students but is exploring alternatives, the Mercer County Board of education learned on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
“The Mercer County Health Department and other organizations have urged us to continue providing meals during the summer,” Petrie said.
The board approved the resignation of the high school wrestling coach Steve Speaker. A maternity leave was granted to New Boston preschool teacher Cassidy Murray.
Retirements were approved for intermediate paraprofessional Kathy Campbell, and (at the end of the 2023-24 school year) for sixth-grade English instructor Michelle Aldinger and high school math/Spanish instructor Marcia Garrett.
Other retirements acknowledged included Bob Stockham, junior high athletic director and eighth-grade physical education; Joan Showalter, junior high paraprofessional; Denise Clark, Apollo paraprofessional; Cheryl Miner, Apollo cook; and Candy Swank, high school custodian.
The board agreed to rehire winter coaches and created head cook positions at the intermediate school, Julie Oary, and Junior high school, Bobbi Jo Retherford. Trenton Magedanz was approved as a summer worker.
WHAT'S NEXT: Petrie told the board the district’s health insurance costs will be going down. “The district bears 85 percent of the cost,” he said. The district will also be keeping registration fees the same as what was charged for 2019-2020 school year, although lunch prices will be 10 cents higher to $2.70 for students in the upcoming year. “Forty percent of families have free or reduced price meals,” Petrie said. The district receives close to $100,000 from registration fees annually. The board will determine milk prices at next month’s meeting.
The board will hold a budget hearing at the start of the June meeting. There are several funds that showed a deficit, according to Petrie, but the total fund balance being proposed is $9.7 million, up from the original budget for $8.7 million.
“There is some good news,” Petrie said, noting the state is proposing to send the district the same amount next year as was budgeted this year.
Board member Tab Balmer told the board he attended the Black Hawk Area Special Education meeting on Tuesday and learned the deaf and hearing impaired students will be taught out of the Sherrard School district in the upcoming year. That should save the district money on transportation costs. Two students are in that program.
The board held a lengthy discussion about what next year’s school attendance will look like because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The superintendent said the state board of education had not yet revealed what its intentions were. “We are starting some plans for remote learning,” he said, in case the future includes continued social distancing. “Learning needs to be based on IDPH guidelines
He pointed out that one good thing for the district is the fact that last summer 30 teachers were trained and certified as “Google level 1 certified teachers.“
— CATHY DECKER/edecker@mchsi.com
