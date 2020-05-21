Mercer County School District to offer meals in the summer

WHAT'S NEXT: Petrie told the board the district’s health insurance costs will be going down. “The district bears 85 percent of the cost,” he said. The district will also be keeping registration fees the same as what was charged for 2019-2020 school year, although lunch prices will be 10 cents higher to $2.70 for students in the upcoming year. “Forty percent of families have free or reduced price meals,” Petrie said. The district receives close to $100,000 from registration fees annually. The board will determine milk prices at next month’s meeting.

The board will hold a budget hearing at the start of the June meeting. There are several funds that showed a deficit, according to Petrie, but the total fund balance being proposed is $9.7 million, up from the original budget for $8.7 million.

“There is some good news,” Petrie said, noting the state is proposing to send the district the same amount next year as was budgeted this year.

Board member Tab Balmer told the board he attended the Black Hawk Area Special Education meeting on Tuesday and learned the deaf and hearing impaired students will be taught out of the Sherrard School district in the upcoming year. That should save the district money on transportation costs. Two students are in that program.