Mercer County Schools budget amended, sub teacher pay increased

ALEDO — Mercer County Schools will end the fiscal year June 30 with a projected fund balance of $10,047,847, the board learned at a budget hearing Wednesday before its regular meeting. The budget changed from a projected $17,036,780 to $16,095,240.

“We are not seeing an increase in funding from the state for next year,” Superintendent Scott Petrie said.

Petrie noted that some of the changes were due to reclassification of some sales tax revenue and revenue regarding the CARES Act, which affects staff and teacher income because of COVID 19. The transportation fund was also reduced because of not having extra-curricular sports. The board approved the budget changes.

In other fiscal matters, the board learned:

Substitute teacher salaries for next year will increase from $100 to $120 a day, with long-term sub pay going from $125 to $150 per day.

There will be inimum pay increases Jan. 1, 2021, from $10 an hour to $11 an hour, which might make adjusting next year’s budget a necessity.

There was lengthy talk about whether or not school will be in session in 2020-2021 or held virtually starting in mid-August.

“I wish I had some ideas on what was going to happen,” Petrie said.