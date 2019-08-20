Mesmerize, a national leader in transit, point-of-care and place-based out-of-home advertising, has announced an expansion of its transit advertising portfolio with a new Davenport CitiBus partnership.
Mesmerize will work with CitiBus to sell both exterior and interior bus signage as well as bus-shelter signage on an exclusive basis for the next three years, according to a news release.
Mesmerize also represents MetroLINK in Moline.
The CitiBus system comprises 23 buses running 10 routes covering about 30 square miles of Davenport. Most routes are within easy walking distance to numerous schools, shopping centers, hospitals/medical centers, local businesses and tourist attractions across the city.
CitiBus anticipates the partnership will generate interest in its Smart Cards, an easy way to pay the CitiBus Rider Fare. Smart Cards can be purchased at Davenport City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., or Ground Transportation Center, 300 W River Drive, and are pre-loaded with either 10 rides, 30-day unlimited fare or a specific dollar amount.
Cards can be reused by waving them in front of the farebox and can be reloaded either online or at purchase locations.
Mesmerize is a specialty out-of-home advertising company focused on three primary areas: transit, point-of-care and point-of-sale. It represents transit authorities in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas. Mesmerize headquarters are in New York and Oakland, California, with an office dedicated to transit in Indianapolis. For more information, go to www.mesmerize.com.