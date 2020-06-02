Message: Reach, relate, teach, encourage, lead

For two-plus decades, Ray has coached and mentored thousands of young people across the two-state landscape. On Monday, he implored those with an avenue to lead to step forward.

"I'm calling on leaders to stay focused on the mission,'' Ray said. "The main purpose in all this was to stand up for justice, but there are those — opportunists if you will — who have sought to do things differently. I'm asking those who will listen to stay focused on the mission. Young people look to us for leadership. I want them to know we are here.''

Race inequities were not lost on the discussion. Past injustices are present issues.

Lard, a longtime youth and church leader, called on any and all to remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He noted: "A riot is the language of the unheard.''

"I know you are angry; you are dealing with issues we have dealt with our entire lives,'' Lard said, hoping those with intentions of harm choose a peaceful path in taking a stand against racial injustice. "Let the small stuff go. Be mad, be hurt, be disappointed, but be hopeful.''

In 2016, Nunn lost her son Marcus Jones to gun violence. In 2018, her son Joshua Jones was sentenced to prison for a gun-violence-related crime. Monday, Nunn said change can come in many ways.