Message: Reach, relate, teach, encourage, lead

On a sun-drenched Monday — as the threat of a second night of violence clouded a troubled community — they paused.
For the better part of 24 hours they — eight in all — had beaten the bushes, pounded the pavement and burned up their respective devices, doing all they could to reach the masses.
The eight, Kerri Nunn, Constance Westerfield, Teri Graves, Gary Thrapp, Lonnie Ray, Elliott Lard, Pastor Frank R. Livingston and Nasir Shabazz, each fearless in faith and firm in their message, carried a unified message.
Change, without violence, can be made.
"The original message of working to produce change has been lost in all this violence,'' said Thrapp, a longtime local youth leader who organized the gathering Monday at a park at Davenport's 14th and Harrison streets.
Working on less than 30 minutes of sleep over 24 hours, Thrapp, said it was time to change the narrative.
Peace, with a purpose, works.
"There are young kids making decisions that are impacting the rest of their lives,' '' Thrapp said of the violence, which at the time had already claimed two lives locally, injured a Davenport police officer and damaged several retail outlets. All on the heels of the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody. "They (those violence seekers) need to slow down and be action-oriented in the right way,'' added Thrapp, the longtime owner of the Beyond the Baseline sports complex. "It can be done.''
For two-plus decades, Ray has coached and mentored thousands of young people across the two-state landscape. On Monday, he implored those with an avenue to lead to step forward.
"I'm calling on leaders to stay focused on the mission,'' Ray said. "The main purpose in all this was to stand up for justice, but there are those — opportunists if you will — who have sought to do things differently. I'm asking those who will listen to stay focused on the mission. Young people look to us for leadership. I want them to know we are here.''
Race inequities were not lost on the discussion. Past injustices are present issues.
Lard, a longtime youth and church leader, called on any and all to remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He noted: "A riot is the language of the unheard.''
"I know you are angry; you are dealing with issues we have dealt with our entire lives,'' Lard said, hoping those with intentions of harm choose a peaceful path in taking a stand against racial injustice. "Let the small stuff go. Be mad, be hurt, be disappointed, but be hopeful.''
In 2016, Nunn lost her son Marcus Jones to gun violence. In 2018, her son Joshua Jones was sentenced to prison for a gun-violence-related crime. Monday, Nunn said change can come in many ways.
In an emotion-filled message, she asked those thinking about making trouble, to simply sit this one out, stay home, find a better way to remember Floyd and the two who lost their lives in Sunday's violence.
"Stay home,'' she said. "I've asked the many I know to stay home. If you want to enact change, sign up to vote. Enact change through your vote. It makes a difference. Violence is not getting us anywhere.''
Nunn then made an impassioned plea.
"I'm begging, I'm pleading, please stay home,'' she said. "Plans of action must be done in a positive light. I lost one son to gun violence and two years later another son was affected by gun violence. There are better ways to make change.''
Here's hoping the message of eight youth leaders is heard.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
