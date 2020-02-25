Metal band Tool to rock TaxSlayer Center, Moline, on June 10

The metal band Tool will first make its first Quad-Cities appearance in 18 years, at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Tickets ($59.50 to $125) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the arena box office, 800-745-3000 and Ticketmaster.com. A four-ticket limit will be strictly enforced. Special guests will be The Acid Helps.

Tool, who recently took home the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song "7empest," has added an extensive spring tour for North America.

The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Austral-asian tour.

The Fear Inoculum tour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received accolades in the press. Tool formed in 1990, and has released four multi-platinum studio albums. It's won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), Best Metal Performance (2002, "Schism"), Best Recording Package (2007, "10,000 Days") and Best Metal Performance (2020, "7empest").

