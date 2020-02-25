You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metal band Tool to rock TaxSlayer Center, Moline, on June 10
topical top story

Metal band Tool to rock TaxSlayer Center, Moline, on June 10

{{featured_button_text}}
022620-qc-nws-tool

Tool band members Danny Carey, left, and Justin Chancellor, celebrate winning their latest Grammy Award for best metal performance.

 Submitted

The metal band Tool will first make its first Quad-Cities appearance in 18 years, at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Tickets ($59.50 to $125) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the arena box office, 800-745-3000 and Ticketmaster.com. A four-ticket limit will be strictly enforced. Special guests will be The Acid Helps.

Tool, who recently took home the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song "7empest," has added an extensive spring tour for North America.

The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Austral-asian tour.

The Fear Inoculum tour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received accolades in the press. Tool formed in 1990, and has released four multi-platinum studio albums. It's won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), Best Metal Performance (2002, "Schism"), Best Recording Package (2007, "10,000 Days") and Best Metal Performance (2020, "7empest").

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News