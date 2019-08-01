A Perseid meteor shower party will begin shortly after sunset on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Pleasant Valley Junior High School, 3501 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, hosted by the Quad-Cities Astronomical Society.
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and munchies and sit back to watch the annual shower of meteors.
Society members will be on hand for questions and guidance and they will have a few telescopes for viewing, displays and a raffle for a new beginners' telescope.
Guests can stay as late as midnight. Last year the party attracted about 350 people.
For more information, go to QCAstro.org or the club's Facebook page called QCAS.