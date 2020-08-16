You are the owner of this article.
Meteorologist: Beginning of the Quad-City work week 'looks gorgeous'
WEATHER FORECAST

Meteorologist: Beginning of the Quad-City work week 'looks gorgeous'

The forecast will be welcome news to hundreds of Quad-Citians still coping without electricity after Monday's storm: The beginning of the work week will provide comfortable temperatures.

“It looks gorgeous,” said Alex Gibbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Sunday’s high was 90, he said, six degree above the normal of 84 but nowhere near the record of 101.

Monday’s high will be about 81, with a slight chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.

The low Monday night will be 57.

On Tuesday, the high will be in the lower 80s, with lows Tuesday night in the upper 50s.

On Sunday, crews continued to address power outages throughout the Quad-Cities. At 6 p.m., MidAmerican Energy Co. reported 374 customers without electricity in 28 areas of Bettendorf; 1,158 customers in 233 areas of Davenport; and 32 customers in 27 areas of Rock Island; with many scattered outages throughout the Quad-Cities.

