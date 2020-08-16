Meteorologist: Beginning of the Quad-City work week 'looks gorgeous'

The forecast will be welcome news to hundreds of Quad-Citians still coping without electricity after Monday's storm: The beginning of the work week will provide comfortable temperatures.

“It looks gorgeous,” said Alex Gibbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Sunday’s high was 90, he said, six degree above the normal of 84 but nowhere near the record of 101.

Monday’s high will be about 81, with a slight chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.

The low Monday night will be 57.

On Tuesday, the high will be in the lower 80s, with lows Tuesday night in the upper 50s.