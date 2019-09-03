While Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward North Carolina, Quad-City weather will remain idyllic.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday he could sum up the forecast in two words: “Nice weather.”
The Quad-City area will have low humidity, with late-summer/early-fall temperatures in the middle 70s and low 80s the rest of the week, he said.
“Overnight lows will be cool enough that opening windows will be a fantastic idea each night all the way into the weekend,” Ervin said. “You can give that air conditioner a rest.”
In the meantime, Hurricane Dorian will continue skimming Florida along the east coast, all the way to North Carolina.
“Dorian is just too far away to see any impact from that — not even any cloud cover,” he said. “There’s going to be a big area of high pressure between the hurricane and us.”
The hurricane reached a Category 5, which is rare, Ervin said. “When it was a Category 5 it became stationary over the Bahamas,” he said. “No part of the United States is as under-threat as the Bahamas. It’s largely going to be restricted to within a few counties of the coastline as it moves up along the coastline."
Category 5 is the highest-rated of hurricanes, Ervin said. “We’re talking about the maximum sustained winds. A Category 5 hurricane has 156 miles per hour or greater — that’s a sustained wind.”