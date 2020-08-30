Meteorologist: Near-drought conditions will continue for the Quad-City area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lack of rain with each passing day brings the Quad-City closer to moderate drought conditions.

"For the most part, the forecast is beautiful in the week ahead -- a little bit of summer, a little bit of early fall,” said Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The only chance of rain - 30 to 40% - is Tuesday. "At this point, we’re not looking for anything we need to break out of our dry weather pattern," he said.

The Quad-Cities had plenty of thunderstorms early in the month, "But they have not been rainfall producers locally."

Aug. 10 was the last time Davenport had greater than .1 inches of rain, he said. "We’ve gone about 20 days with either no rain or when we’ve had it it’s been .1 of an inch or less," Ervin said. "Given how hot it's been, when you evaporate moisture out of things, you need a lot more rain to keep up with evaporation."

When it comes to dry conditions, the Quad-Cities now is at a D0 classification, which indicates it is abnormally dry.