All MetroLINK routes will be operating on regular schedules for New Year’s Eve, according to a news release from MetroLINK.

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Metro’s fixed route bus service will not operate on January 11. The MetroLINK office will also be closed on January 1.

Metro will return to regular fixed route bus service on Saturday.

Questions? Call 309-788-3360 or visit metroqc.com.

Quad-City Times​

