MetroLink buses take holiday off; Channel Cat will operate on Fourth of July
topical

MetroLink buses take holiday off; Channel Cat will operate on Fourth of July

{{featured_button_text}}
062619-qct-74-bridge-011

Passengers on the Channel Cat get a close-up view of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Mississippi River.

 John Schultz

In observance of Independence Day, MetroLink buses will not operate on Saturday.

Regular route service will resume on Sunday.

The Channel Cat river boat will operate Saturday.

Visit www.metroqc.com for more information on the Channel Cat.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Thursday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News