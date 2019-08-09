MetroLINK will receive a $1.2 million federal grant to replace the Channel Cat dock at Lindsay Park in Davenport's East Village.
The funding came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant program.
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, said he was pleased that “Davenport has received this important funding to make improvements to the infrastructure in the region and make travel along the Mississippi River easier.”
The Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program funds projects to purchase, replace or rehabilitate passenger ferries, terminals and related infrastructure and equipment.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said that “MetroLINK serves countless Illinoisans, and I will continue fighting for investments in our transportation infrastructure that improves safety and leads to economic growth.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said the grant will “enable MetroLINK to maintain this critical connection and ensure passengers have access to transportation that’s ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, added that the federal grant “will help folks safely take advantage of one of the features that makes the Quad-Cities so unique-travel along the Mississippi River.”
Other projects that received funding were the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which will receive $5.9 million to upgrade passenger ferry slips at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, to maintain safety and enhance service reliability for its passengers, and the Chatham Area Transit Authority in Savannah, Georgia, which will receive close to $1.3 million to acquire a new passenger ferry vessel to expand service and enhance service reliability for its passengers.
“These federal grants invest in marine infrastructure to improve mobility and enhance safety for passenger ferry services across our nation,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.