MetroLink riders must 'mask up' beginning Monday

Beginning Monday all MetroLink riders over the age of two and who are medically able to do so, will be required to wear a face covering while on a Metro bus or in a terminal.

This applies only to the Metro Illinois Quad-Cities bus system.

Over the past several weeks Metro has distributed nearly 2,000 “Ride Safe” kits to passengers, which include a washable face covering, hand sanitizer, and ride safe tips.

Signage posted in buses and terminals remind passengers to social distance and stay home when sick, while also informing them of cleaning and disinfecting processes Metro has put in place.

All vehicles are cleaned and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic fogger that uses 800 ppm of disinfectant, and facilities and high touch points on vehicles are cleaned and disinfected regularly throughout the day.

Quad-City Times​