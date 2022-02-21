MetroLINK to receive $1.85 million grant to expand Channel Cat service to East Moline's Bend District

MetroLINK will receive a $1.85 million grant to expand its Channel Cat ferry service by constructing a terminal near the newly developed “Bend District” on the Mississippi River in East Moline.
The Bend District includes the Hyatt Place East Moline/Quad-Cities, The Bend Apartments, The Bend Events Center and Bend XPO.
The grant is from the Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program.
“The Quad-Cities MetroLINK Channel Cat is a fun and unique way for folks in our community to cross the Mississippi River,” U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, said in a news release.
“This project will create local jobs and boost development right here in the Quad-Cities, all while improving our water taxi system,” Bustos added.
“We are incredibly excited to add a fifth passenger ferry boat stop in East Moline near The Bend to support the continued development in the area by increasing multimodal travel between bus routes, paratransit and the riverfront bike trail network,” Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration, MetroLINK, said in a joint news release with Bustos. “The new dock is planned to improve access to mobility by enhancing features that support safety, ADA access such as railings, ramps and wayfinding.”
The Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program funds capital projects that support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service and upgrade ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment. The grants also help transit agencies and ferry companies offset the considerable cost of introducing new, climate-friendly propulsion technologies.
Photos: River view of I-74 bridge project
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the construction of the new bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A welder works on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
Welders work on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A crane operator works on the new Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river view perspective on the construction of the Iowa-side bridge arch Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER /
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER /
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER /
The new Interstate 74 bridge construction project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Two arches for the Interstate 74 bridge start to rise out the water, as seen from the west side of the bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A Rock Island Arsenal rescue boat passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge are framed by a section of the current bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Two fisherman angle for fish in the channel near the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
An inspector from Burges & Niple works on a section of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Moline. Burges & Niple are under contract with Iowa DOT to perform the inspection work.
TODD MIZENER /
An inspector from Burges & Niple works on a section of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Moline. Burges & Niple are under contract with Iowa DOT to perform the inspection work.
TODD MIZENER /
An inspector from Burges & Niple works on a section of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Moline. Burges & Niple are under contract with Iowa DOT to perform the inspection work.
TODD MIZENER /
An inspector from Burges & Niple works on a section of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Moline. Burges & Niple are under contract with Iowa DOT to perform the inspection work.
TODD MIZENER /
An inspector from Burges & Niple works on a section of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Moline. Burges & Niple are under contract with Iowa DOT to perform the inspection work.
TODD MIZENER /
An egret stands in the shallow water of the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER /
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
Light streams down through the rain clouds towards the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday August 28, 2018.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
TODD MIZENER /
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
TODD MIZENER /
Joyce Holland, of Bettendorf, listens a presentation about the new Interstate 74 bridge while riding on the Channel Cat Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. In the background is a section of the bridge on the Moline side of the river. Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, delivered the presentation.
TODD MIZENER /
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.