MetroLINK to receive $1.85 million grant to expand Channel Cat service to East Moline's Bend District

Channel Cat

The Channel Cat water taxi.

 CONTRIBUTED

MetroLINK will receive a $1.85 million grant to expand its Channel Cat ferry service by constructing a terminal near the newly developed “Bend District” on the Mississippi River in East Moline.

The Bend District includes the Hyatt Place East Moline/Quad-Cities, The Bend Apartments, The Bend Events Center and Bend XPO.

The grant is from the Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program.

“The Quad-Cities MetroLINK Channel Cat is a fun and unique way for folks in our community to cross the Mississippi River,” U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, said in a news release.

“This project will create local jobs and boost development right here in the Quad-Cities, all while improving our water taxi system,” Bustos added.

“We are incredibly excited to add a fifth passenger ferry boat stop in East Moline near The Bend to support the continued development in the area by increasing multimodal travel between bus routes, paratransit and the riverfront bike trail network,” Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration, MetroLINK, said in a joint news release with Bustos. “The new dock is planned to improve access to mobility by enhancing features that support safety, ADA access such as railings, ramps and wayfinding.”

The Federal Transit Administration’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program funds capital projects that support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service and upgrade ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment. The grants also help transit agencies and ferry companies offset the considerable cost of introducing new, climate-friendly propulsion technologies.

