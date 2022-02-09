MetroLINK to receive $5 million Rebuild Illinois grant for electric charging systems

MetroLINK has been awarded a $5 million Rebuild Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The funds will be used for on-street, overhead vehicle charging equipment at Metro passenger terminals and for the expansion of charging systems at Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Center to support their growing fleet of battery electric buses.

The overhead pantograph chargers will be located at the downtown terminals at East Pointe in East Moline, Centre Station in Moline, and District Station in Rock Island.

MetroLINK also will use the funds to expand its current depot charging system at the Operations and Maintenance Center, making it possible to charge up to 20 buses simultaneously.

Rebuild Illinois is the state's capital improvement plan, which will provide up to $33.2 billion in funding for infrastructure improvements throughout the state.

"With 30% of our fleet soon running on battery electric, these funds come at an especially critical time as we look to increase our battery electric bus footprint in an effort to promote environmental responsibility," said MetroLINK Board of Trustees Chairwoman Berlinda Tyler-Jamison in a news release. "Sustainability has been a strategic priority for our board of trustees for over two decades, and I am thankful to Governor Pritzker, Transportation Secretary Osman and our local elected officials for recognizing the importance of supporting electric vehicle fleets in public transit."

MetroLINK began transitioning its fleet to compressed natural gas in 2002 and currently, 70% of the fleet runs on compressed natural gas. In 2018, MetroLINK introduced battery electric buses to the Illinois Quad Cities, with the current fleet of eight expanding to 17 this April.

"This Rebuild Illinois grant will help keep MetroLINK on the cutting edge of sustainable transit technology," State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said in a news release. "Public transportation in the Illinois Quad Cities is well-served by increasing our use of electric vehicles. The easier it is to charge and keep these buses on the streets, the more efficiently we can get our residents to work, to school or to the grocery store.

"I'm proud to make sure the state of Illinois continues to invest in us here in the Quad Cities."

