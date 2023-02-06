Metronet will begin constructing city-wide broadband in Moline next month.

A contract was approved during a December council meeting and obligates Metronet to build a 100% fiber-optic network to deliver high-speed internet service to households and businesses throughout the entire city. The company is fully funding the multi-million dollar build out.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati on Monday gave an update on plans, including the city's first construction meeting with Metronet, which is scheduled for next week. The timeline and process of installation will be discussed at the meeting with construction beginning several weeks later.

"We know our residents are anxious for this service to come to their neighborhoods," Rayapati said.

Metronet is to begin in areas slated for underground installation. Service is anticipated to roll out to residents by early summer and full city coverage is expected in about a year.

At least one alderman, Mike Wendt, said a new Memo of Understanding (MOU) relieves Metronet of its previous commitment to serve the entire city.

The new MOU introduces caveats to Metronet's obligation, allowing the possibility that private-property issues could arise that would require additional negotiation. Wendt said the changes have more impact than is being portrayed and essentially removes the requirement that Metronet is to make its services available to 100% of households and businesses.

"It also goes to the intent of the agreement," Wendt wrote in an email Monday. "... there is nothing in the agreement itself that says anything about an intent to serve all residents.

"Why else would Metronet/the (city) administration be removing this language from the agreement if it merely agreed with what was already in the body of the agreement itself and didn’t change duties of the parties? There is always a reason for changes like this."

Rayapati said the language was a misunderstanding and that there are certain conditions in some areas in which private-property contracts must be negotiated. However, she said, Metronet still is obligated to make broadband accessible across the city.

"This is a win for the residents and businesses of Moline," she said.

The council is expected to discuss and vote on a resolution for the Memo of Understanding at Tuesday's city council meeting.