Metropolitan Airport Authority remember contributions by longtime commissioner James 'Jim' Jannes

James C. “Jim” Jannes, who served 17 years as a commissioner on the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County representing East Moline, died Feb. 26 at his home. He was 85.

During his time as time as a commissioner he served as chairman from 2012 to 2014 and most recently held the seat of treasurer.

“Jim’s deep knowledge of the airport’s operations, particularly his financial expertise, have greatly contributed to the MAA’s past and current success,” Jodi Fisk, chairwoman of the Metroplitan Airport Authority, said in a news release.

“He supported new board members by sharing his knowledge of the airport’s history but also focused on what was best for the airport’s future,” Fisk added. “On a personal note, Jim’s warmth and friendship will be deeply missed.”

The Metropolitan Airport Authority has eight appointed commissioners representing Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Milan and Rock Island County.

Jannes was appointed in 2005 to represent East Moline.

“Jim was the type of community servant that always took pride in the boards and community services he took part in,” East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said in a news release.

“His dedicated services to the city of East Moline will be gratefully missed,” Freeman added.

The Metropolitan Airport Authority will recognize Jannes’ services at the March 22 monthly meeting.

Jannes was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Moline, the son of Christ and Tasia Jannes. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Beloit College. He later earned a Master’s of Business Administration.

He retired from NAVISTAR and later Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.

