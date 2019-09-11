Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will hold its annual parking lot rummage sale 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2930 W. Locust St., across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.
The sale will feature household items, clothing and much more. The church also will sell walking tacos, beverages and baked goods. Free coffee will be provided.
This is a family-friendly event. Tours of the church will be available.
Proceeds will support outreach programs such Feed the Hungry, anti-bullying and peace and social-justice initiatives. The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com.