Mexican ice cream shop plus Mexican bakery equals success

Variety is king at the colorful La Canasta Bakery and La Michoacana Ice Cream in downtown Silvis.
Color begins with the wavy red-pink signs out front and variety takes over once you enter its doors.
Over the course of the year, La Michoacana Ice Cream will have over 200 flavors to choose from. Usually, 30 are available at a time.
Mexican ice cream is said to be closer to gelato and has less fat and air than American ice cream and usually is hand-stirred. It also is known to take more advantage of candy in its mix.
Across the way in the same room is La Canasta Bakery, with its many uniquely flavored breads, plus donuts, rolls and various Mexican treats such as empanadas and conchas, which are considered part of the uniquely flavored breads.
“You can go either to the ice cream, or you can get the goodies for the bread. It’s freshly made every morning. We have all different types,” said Lidia Gonzalez, of Chicago, co-owner with Gerardo Chavez from Aurora.
“When I got here two or three years ago, there was no Michoacana Ice Cream shop like this,” Gonzalez said.
But she seems partial to the bakery.
“We have flavors that you probably haven’t even had in bread,” she said interchanging the word bread and pastries freely. “You don’t see bread anywhere here freshly made, so I decided to combine it together. People walk in and they take both or they go one way or the other.”
“The idea was to bring something out here that was not available in the area,” added Chavez. “Something new and also something for all those Hispanic people that had this in Mexico and basically bring this back to them.
“A lot of these people had to travel all the way to Chicago just to get a taste of the bread or the ice cream, so why not bring it closer to them.”
Gonzalez had planned to open the business 917 1st Ave. in Silvis at least a year earlier and even had a sign saying it was coming soon. But some equipment was very late in arriving.
So the business has been open only for four months.
The delay only served to heighten the anticipation for the business that plans to expand with an ice cream shop along 53rd Street near Costco in Davenport early next year.
“It’s been going really, really great,” Gonzalez said while noting about half of her customers come from Iowa.
Some of the bakery items include empanadas — featuring pumpkin, strawberry, Bavarian cream and pineapple filling or chorizo with beans or cheese with jalapeno.
“Chorizo with beans, cheese with jalapenos are some of the top ones and churros,” said Chavez. Churros is a Mexican pastry with a filling of either strawberries, caramel, Bavarian cream, or plain. Also doing well are sugary donuts and conchas. Think of a giant cookie, raised up in the center that looks like a shell, and you have a concha. "Conchas are usually colorful," Gonzalez said.
"They are all considered bread," she added.
"You can ask the baker to try to make about any combination and he might," Chavez said.
“Bread is basically whatever he can come up with,” Chavez noted. “Whatever idea you have in your head that the baker wants to bake. One day he does 20 different things, the next day he comes up with 20 different things. He’s creative at what he does.
"There’s no limit on that.”
So far, the owners have no complaints. There’s parking out front and a lot alongside the building. "We love Silvis," said Gonzalez.
“We were a little backed up with some of the equipment, and we had (the effect of) COVID-19 That backed us up a lot,” Chavez said. “Now that it’s open, everybody is liking it. We wished we didn’t have the pandemic right now; it would probably be better.”
