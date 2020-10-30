Mexican ice cream shop plus Mexican bakery equals success

“The idea was to bring something out here that was not available in the area,” added Chavez. “Something new and also something for all those Hispanic people that had this in Mexico and basically bring this back to them.

“A lot of these people had to travel all the way to Chicago just to get a taste of the bread or the ice cream, so why not bring it closer to them.”

Gonzalez had planned to open the business 917 1st Ave. in Silvis at least a year earlier and even had a sign saying it was coming soon. But some equipment was very late in arriving.

So the business has been open only for four months.

The delay only served to heighten the anticipation for the business that plans to expand with an ice cream shop along 53rd Street near Costco in Davenport early next year.

“It’s been going really, really great,” Gonzalez said while noting about half of her customers come from Iowa.

Some of the bakery items include empanadas — featuring pumpkin, strawberry, Bavarian cream and pineapple filling or chorizo with beans or cheese with jalapeno.