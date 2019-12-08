Meyer is Clinton Co. Master Gardener of Year

David Meyer of Camanche, Iowa, received the Master Gardener of the Year award from the Master Gardeners of Clinton County-Iowa State University Extension during the group's annual banquet held last week in Welton.

Meyer also was cited for reaching the 500-hour milestone of volunteer time served since he became a Master Gardener in 2014. That also was the year he was selected Intern of the Year.

His recent work has included numerous tasks in the organization's Outdoor Living Classroom at the county fairgrounds in DeWitt, particularly watering during the dry part of this past summer and working on the irrigation system. He also set out signs directing people to stops on the annual garden walk, provided plants out of his own garden for the plant sale and helped set up, work at and tear down the plant sale.

Meyer also offers the use of his truck and trailer for hauling.

In other business at the banquet:

• Sunday, June 28, will be the group's annual garden walk, featuring yards in Clinton.

• The annual "Hort in the Heartland" day-long gardening seminar will be March 7.