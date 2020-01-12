MGT New Hope Church member makes a 'ministry' of protecting Quad-City churches

"The frightening thing is that somebody can just walk in unannounced and start shooting. We waited for some time to see if something came from the Diocese, but there's been nothing from them at all."

Sacred Heart has an advantage, however: Highly experienced members of local law enforcement are members of the church.

"We've been doing a threat assessment and contemplating to what extent we are training our people," DeSutter said. "We have evacuation plans for other things, so it's been a matter of some new training."

As Mobly noted, clergy and firearms are not a natural fit.

"In the (shooting) situation recently in Texas, they were lucky that having armed security worked, rather than creating more problems," DeSutter said. "There are pretty loose firearms laws in Texas, and it doesn't seem to be a deterrent.

"The proliferation of firearms doesn't seem to be preventing people from violent activity."

A reluctance to fight back is not unusual in some religious-leadership circles, Mobly said.

"If you're protecting people in an active-shooter situation, you can't move," he said. "You can't give up ground. You cannot retreat.