Michael Bublé Quad-City concert rescheduled for 2021
Michael Bublé Quad-City concert rescheduled for 2021

Michael Bublé will be returning to Quad-Cities in 2021 with his "An Evening With Michael Bublé" Tour.

He will perform February 20, 2021 at the TaxSlayer Center  in Moline.

He was originally scheduled to perform in the Quad-Cities May 14.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," said Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist.

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

Michael's new single, "Gotta Be Patient," a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes has just been released. He also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.

