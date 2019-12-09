Michael Kutcher, Danielle Colby among TEDx 2020 speaker lineup

DAVENPORT — The twin brother of Ashton Kutcher and an “American Pickers” co-star are among those on the schedule for next year's TEDxDavenport, on June 6, 2020 at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local and national voices under the theme of “Epiphany.”

Among the headliners for the third-annual local TEDx are Michael Kutcher, Iowa native and fraternal twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, who's a leading advocate for disability awareness and organ donation, and Danielle Colby of History's “American Pickers” series, who will speak on her passion for burlesque.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience, according to an event release.