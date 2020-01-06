Michelle Kwan in Muscatine today to campaign for Biden

Former Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan is in Muscatine today to campaign on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kwan will attend a phone bank.

On Tuesday, Kwan will attend a community ice skate event in Coralville and a phone bank in Iowa City.

Details: Phone Bank with Michelle Kwan in Muscatine.

• Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

• Event starts 6 p.m.

• Where: Biden for President Field Office, 130 E. 2nd Street, Muscatine.

• Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.

Quad-City Times​

