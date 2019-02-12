MidAmerican Energy Company on Tuesday announced it had dispatched additional crews to the Quad Cities to address ice accumulations.
The firm said ice accumulated on power lines and trees late Monday and early Tuesday, with high winds expected Tuesday.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning until 9 p.m. with the chance of wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or greater, potential tree damage and up to an additional inch of snow accumulation.
“When ice accumulates on power lines and the wind increases, that can cause a phenomenon we call 'galloping.' That’s what happens when wind pushes on the lines and lifts them up, in essence causing them to gallop or jump up and down," said Jim Dougherty, vice president of electric operations.
"We're also concerned about ice-covered limbs that can fall onto our lines and equipment."
MidAmerican said it had dispatched additional line crews and tree-trimming crews from Iowa City, Waterloo and Des Moines to the Quad-Cities as a precaution. Additional crews also were put on standby.
The company said people should never touch a downed line and assume it is energized. People finding a downed power line are asked to call MidAmerican Energy immediately at 800-799-4443.
MidAmerican customers were asked to contact the company if their power goes out and to not assume someone else has reported it. Outage information is always available online from smartphones, tablets and desktops.
Headquartered in Des Moines, MidAmerican serves 770,000 electric customers and 751,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota. For more details, visit midamericanenergy.com.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ameren Illinois also reported customers without power in the Woodhull, Kewanee, Galva, Aledo, Atkinson, Keithsburg, Nekoma and Alpha areas.