MidAmerican Energy crews work to restore power to sections of Bettendorf, Riverdale

UPDATE: At 5:31 p.m. MidAmerican Energy is reporting that the cause of Tuesday's outage in Bettendorf and Riverdale was a tree limb on a power line.

Crews should have power restored to all customers shortly, the company said.

Original story:

MidAmerican Energy crews are working to determine the cause of an outage that caused 1,046 customers in Bettendorf and Riverdale to lose power, including Pleasant Valley High School.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage occurred at 4:30 p.m. and is related to a substation in Bettendorf. Hoffman added that it may be possible to get most customers switched over and their power back on again.

At 5:30 p.m. Hoffman reported that power had been restored to 700 customers.

Pleasant Valley High School had to cancel sporting events due to the outage.

The geographic area of the outage ranges from 6333 Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf to the north to Wisteria Lane in Riverdale to the south, and from the 6700 block of Valley Drive in Bettendorf to the east to the 3500 block of Middle Road to the west.

Hoffman said crews are working to get all the other customers affected back online.