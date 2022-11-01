 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MidAmerican Energy: Don't be alarmed by low-flying helicopter near Mississippi River

Beginning Wednesday, aerial transmission work over the Mississippi River will begin and is expected to last through the next week. 

A contract aerial line crew will begin work on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project that will occur over the river, west of the I-74 bridge, between Moline and Bettendorf and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan Island.

Aerial crews will replace overhead conductors to enhance the transmission line's safety and reliability along with replacing marker balls to ensure lines are visible to aircraft, according to a notice issued by MidAmerican Energy.

People in the area may noticed a yellow helicopter flying at a low altitude alongside the transmission line or hovering and should not be alarmed. The helicopter will be flying equipment and specially trained linemen in harnesses to the top of the transmission towers and alongside the head lines. 

Depending on the weather, aerial work is expected to last through next week.

