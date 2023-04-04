MidAmerican Energy reported that as of 10 p.m. Tuesday there were 5,170 customers without power in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

That is down from a peak of 19,900 when a microburst packing damaging straight line winds roared through Rock Island County.

The number of customer without power include 3,298 in Rock Island, 1,399 in Moline, 58 in Rock Island County, 256 in Silvis, and 82 in Colona where an EF2 tornado struck for about a minute. Milan had 23 customers without power, while there were 19 in East Moline.

“MidAmerican crews have been working since the morning storm hit to bring the total number of customers out down from the peak of 19,900,” said Tina Hoffman, MidAmerican Energy’s Vice President of Corporate Communications said in a news release late Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the remaining customers out are in areas that experienced extensive damage and where the terrain is especially challenging,” Hoffman said. “More than 100 power poles were damaged and will have to be replaced.

“While our crews remain in full force – we have a fresh set of crews starting work at 11 pm tonight – the restoration in these areas is going to take some time, in excess of 48 hours for some customers,” she added. “By tomorrow morning, we expect to have more specific information on estimated time of restoration by area. But in the meantime, we want to help our customers understand what to expect.

“Fortunately, the storms that were forecast to hit other areas didn’t cause widespread outages,” she said. “If those conditions remain, that will free up more crews to dedicate to restoration in the Quad-Cities.”

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said at 10:15 p.m. that a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Quad-City region until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The biggest threats will be heavy winds and rain and hail, “but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado,” Hladik said.

Temperatures late Tuesday reached into the 70s with dew points in the 60s so there was a lot of energy ahead of the storm system, he said.

“With the wind shear and this warmth and moisture the Storm Prediction Center wanted to have a severe thunderstorm watch in place,” Hladik said.

After the cold front passes, Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be 61 degrees with an overnight low into Thursday of 30 degrees. Thursday’s high is expected to reach 50 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low into Friday of 32 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to be 60 degrees with sunny skies, while Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to reach into the middle 60s under sunny skies.