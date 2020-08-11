MidAmerican Energy: This was one of the worst storms the Quad-Cities has seen

A total of 97,000 homes remain without power in the Quad-Cities, Ben Keith, MidAmerican Energy director of key accounts, said Tuesday at a press briefing at the Davenport Police Station's Community Room.

A storm that struck Monday about 2 p.m. hit both sides of the river equally, Keith said, leaving 50-55,000 homes on each side of the river without power.

He said records only go back so far, but the storm was one of the worst to hit the area.

"The storm system that rolled across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois was one of the worst we have seen at Mid-American Energy," Keith said. "The 100 mph winds left a widespread path of damage in its wake, leaving approximately 275,000 customers out."

That number includes 145,000 in the Des Moines area and 28,000 in Iowa City area plus more than 100,000 originally in the Quad-Cities. That number is down to 97,000 as of Tuesday morning in the Quad-Cities.