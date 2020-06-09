Middle Road at 14th Street closed in Bettendorf
Middle Road at 14th Street closed in Bettendorf

traffic cones

The city of Bettendorf reports that because of a large water main break, drivers are asked to avoid Middle Road at 14th Street until further notice.

Breaking News