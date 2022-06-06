Midwest Hope & Healing Offers Grants to Community Non-profits

As an endowed partner fund of The Moline Foundation, Midwest Hope and Healing offers grants to 501(c)(3) non-profits and faith-based organizations throughout the Quad-Cities region. They are currently accepting applications for grants from organizations that support patients and families fighting cancer.

Applications with one pdf copy should be submitted via email to The Moline Foundation offices at info@molinefoundation.org by Friday, June 24.

The file should include a two-page, or less, letter with the following items in sequence: complete organization contact information, main contact and/or grant writer including email and direct phone number, 501(c)(3) number to confirm qualified status, requested amount with purpose statement/description of how the programing funds will support the organization's mission.

Then on separate pages: a most recent income/expense statement and balance sheet; complete contact information for the organization's Executive Officer and Development Director, including address, email and direct phone; and complete contact information for the organization's board members; including address, email and direct phone.

The Moline Foundation will only accept submissions sent electronically.

For more information, call 309-764-4193 or email Claudia Meenan at cmeenan@molinefoundation.org.

