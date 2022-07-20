 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Miller no longer with River Bend Food Bank

  • Updated
  • 0

Staff at the Quad-Cities' food bank say they are in good hands during inflation-driven difficulties, despite losing their leader.

Mike Miller served more than seven years as the president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank. His departure was described Wednesday as "a mutually agreed upon separation."

021622-qc-nws-foodbank-102

River Bend Food Bank President and CEO Mike Miller has left the organization. A search committee has been hired to find a replacement.

Marie Ziegler, vice president of River Bend's board of directors, is serving as interim CEO.

She said Miller took a temporary leave in May, which became permanent in June.

"We have a search committee engaged," Ziegler said of finding Miller's replacement. "We are in the hunt."

Liz Dierolf, director of marketing, said staff at River Bend are sure the search will produce good candidates but they meanwhile are in capable hands with Ziegler.

"From the internal staff's perspective, we're confident they'll find someone (to replace Miller)," she said. "The other reason we're confident is Marie's leadership is excellent.

"We'll make the best of the challenges before us, and Marie will stay as long as we need her."

The food bank has been facing a two-fold challenge: Due to inflation, food demand is up. Also due to inflation, food donations are down.

The River Bend Food Bank serves 23 counties across both Illinois and Iowa, and partners with more than 300 local pantries to provide food for distribution.

In 2021, it distributed more than 20 million pounds of food; more than average.

