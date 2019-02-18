WHAT WE KNOW: In 2013, Milan approved a comprehensive plan to provide the village with direction for growth and development, outlining the goals, objectives and policies formed by the community.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, the village board approved a presentation from Bi-State Regional Commission for an updated comprehensive plan as well as a contract with Ady Advantage for an economic development plan. The new comprehensive plan is more broad and focuses on the bigger picture, while the economic development plan will look at specifics to help Milan grow and prosper. The latter will cost the village around $18,000; the project is slated to cost no more than $40,000 with the Brissman Foundation covering half of the costs and the Milan Chamber of Commerce paying $2,000.
WHAT'S NEXT: Also on Monday, trustee Karen Wilson was sworn in to replace Jody Taylor. Taylor has plans to move to Florida. The board also approved an ordinance to declare tax increment finance district surplus revenue of nearly $1.2 million
— KELLY STEINER/steinerkellyl91@yahoo.com