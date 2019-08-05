Volunteers at the Milan Christian Food Pantry won't bump into each other anymore, thanks to the generosity of a Quad-City lawyer.
Attorney Kenneth Collinson has donated his former office building on Highway 67 in downtown Milan to the pantry, where about 100 volunteers annually serve nearly 300 families monthly in Milan.
The building needed to be brought up to code and work was needed to ensure that it can be as impactful of a space as possible for the organization, said Gerry Huiskamp, one of three trustees of the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation, a private foundation administered through the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, Huiskamp said in a news release.
The Brissman Foundation distributes charitable funds to nonprofit organizations to improve the quality of life in Milan.
The foundation recently granted more than $90,000 to the pantry to help with the renovation. The pantry no longer will need to pay rent on a building, and the new space is significantly larger.
The pantry started five years ago thanks to a grant from the Brissman Foundation. Milan Christian Food Pantry is operated through a collaboration between First Presbyterian Church, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church and Trinity Methodist Church. Volunteers alternate weeks of work to keep the doors open for distribution Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons.
The new location is on a bus route, making it more accessible.
The Brissman Foundation offers another grant opportunity for nonprofits improving the quality of life in Milan. Applicants may apply for up to $10,000, Applications will be accepted beginning Aug. 15 through Oct. 1, 2019. For more information, go to www.brissmanfoundation.org.