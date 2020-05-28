Milan Christian Food Pantry gifted with new home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Teamwork has always been a key to the Milan Christian Food Pantry, with five Milan area churches making it work.

So, really, it should not be a surprise that teamwork played a role in its new building donated by retired attorney Ken Collinson and renovated for the food bank’s purposes with a grant from the Brissman Foundation.

Collinson could not be reached for comment, but he made his thoughts known with his donation.

He's just very interested it stays in the city of Milan, he told the Brissman Foundation, Pam Verslus, president of the food bank’s board, said.

“He thought it was a great thing,” she said, “but it would be best used for something like that.

He told them that he wanted the building to stay and be something that would do some good for the city.”

The Brissman Foundation then gave a large grant to the food bank for the renovation of the building that takes semitrailer deliveries from the River Bend Foodbank.

Alice and Rick Dobbeleare, board members, spearheaded the organization of the renovation.