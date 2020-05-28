Milan Christian Food Pantry gifted with new home

Teamwork has always been a key to the Milan Christian Food Pantry, with five Milan area churches making it work.
So, really, it should not be a surprise that teamwork played a role in its new building donated by retired attorney Ken Collinson and renovated for the food bank’s purposes with a grant from the Brissman Foundation.
Collinson could not be reached for comment, but he made his thoughts known with his donation.
He's just very interested it stays in the city of Milan, he told the Brissman Foundation, Pam Verslus, president of the food bank’s board, said.
“He thought it was a great thing,” she said, “but it would be best used for something like that.
He told them that he wanted the building to stay and be something that would do some good for the city.”
The Brissman Foundation then gave a large grant to the food bank for the renovation of the building that takes semitrailer deliveries from the River Bend Foodbank.
Alice and Rick Dobbeleare, board members, spearheaded the organization of the renovation.
The building at 225 East First St. in Milan on Route 67 is Collinson’s old office. And after just one week in the new facility, Verslus and coordinator Jody Kerres can see how much a difference the building can make.
“We have 50 percent more room,” Verslus said.”The food comes by the semi-load full, so it makes it hard to get all the room we really needed in the old location.”
The five participating churches are First Presbyterian Church in Milan, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Milan, St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Taylor Ridge and Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan
Since its inception in 2015, the food pantry has served 22,364 families and 71,768 people, among them 28,687 children.
The food pantry serves Milan, southwest Rock Island, Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, Illinois City and Reynolds,
“It’s quite a large population,” Verslus said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.