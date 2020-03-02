Milan discusses flood preparations

MILAN — Village leaders on Monday discussed preparations for the upcoming flood season. While the impact flooding will have on Milan this year is unknown, the village wants to be prepared for this year and future years.

Administrator Steve Seiver said the village should start preparing just in case.

"It depends on a lot of variables," he explained, adding that the rate of melt could be a big part of it, especially as the weather warms up.

The plan is to do some work with the levy, which would help strengthen it for future years and maintain it now.

"We've got a long way to go to get it ready," Dave Pannell, the superintendent of public works said.

The work on the levy could mean that the bike path is closed for a while while the work is completed.

The board also:

Approved the semi-monthly bills totaling $34,387.82

Voted to allow the purchase of a jetter for the water and sewer department for up to $32,100 to replace an old one that is getting worn out.

Declared surplus revenue from TIF districts for more than $1 million. This is done annually as an agreement with other taxing bodies in the county to help bring businesses to Milan. Leaders say Milan will get part of that money for its general fund, and the rest is paid to various taxing bodies in Rock Island County.

Approved the purchase of three new light poles for the softball diamonds of up to $15,000. The current ones are rotted through and could be a risk to players if not replaced.

