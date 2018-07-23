A Sherrard, Ill., woman is being remembered as a hero for saving her 12-year-old granddaughter's life in last week's duck boat accident in Branson, Mo., family members say.
Leslie Dennison, 64, was one of 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson.
Dennison's son, Todd Dennison, told the Kansas City Star that his mother and his daughter, Alicia, were on a special trip when they arrived in town Thursday night shortly before going out on the duck boat tour.
Todd Dennison says his daughter told him that after the boat was submerged, she felt her grandmother below her, pushing her upward. "She said her grandmother saved her," he said.
Alicia's mother, Shaunna Cumberworth, told the Chicago Tribune that as water began to fill the boat and people frantically screamed, the Milan girl's first thought was to retrieve life jackets for her and her grandmother but she couldn't get them from the overhead shelf where the duck boat stored its jackets.
Water from Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., continued to rise and people’s heads bobbed above the water as it lifted them to the boat’s canopy. The windows trapped them inside, Cumberworth told the Tribune.
When the top finally gave out, giving passengers the chance to escape, Alicia told her mother she felt the hands of her grandmother push her from below in the cold, deep water. Her grandmother’s final effort propelled Alicia upward, Cumberworth said. With that push, Leslie Dennison helped save her only granddaughter, but she didn’t survive.
Dennison worked as a supervisor in dining services at Augustana College, spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston told the Quad-City Times on Saturday.
“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of our friend and long-time employee Leslie Dennison,” according to a statement released by Johnston. “Leslie was a dedicated staff member of our dining services team for 38 years. Her coworkers described her as compassionate and nominated her for the college’s highest employee services award, which she won in 2014. We extend our sympathies and prayers to her family and friends during this most difficult time. She will be dearly missed. “
Funeral services for Dennison are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
State and federal investigators are trying to determine what sent the a duck boat to its demise in what is the deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades.
An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it wasn't clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water.
The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 70 mph (113 kph). It followed up at 6:32 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7 p.m.