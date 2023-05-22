The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order for certain areas due to a water main break.

According to a news release, residences affected are those east of U.S. 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road, including the Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods, and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue (78th Avenue) to the Conservancy, including The Conservancy neighborhoods.

Until the issue is resolved, people should boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before being used.

