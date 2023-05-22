Map of areas affected by a water main break in Milan on May 22, 2023.
The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order for certain areas due to a water main break.
According to a news release, residences affected are those east of U.S. 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road, including the Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods, and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue (78th Avenue) to the Conservancy, including The Conservancy neighborhoods.
Until the issue is resolved, people should boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before being used.
Photos: 11th annual Royal Ball Run for Autism
Royal Ball Run participants approach the finish line, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
Members of team Rhett walks in the Heroes and Highnesses walk at the Royal Ball Run, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
A Royal Ball Run participant carries the autism awareness flag across the finish line Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan.
A women carries an autism awareness flag at the Royal Ball Run, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
A Royal Ball Run participant runs along the Mississippi River bike path.
Royal Ball Run participants take part in the Heroes and Highnesses walk before the 5k run.
A Royal Ball Run participant jumps in the air and clicks her heels.
Bystanders sit on a sidewalk with a sign thanking the runners for helping bring awareness to autism.
Lyric Nolin sings the National Anthem before the Royal Ball Run 5k, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill. She was diagnosed with autism at a young age and was the inspiration behind the creation of the race in 2011.
Rebecca Knuth receives a check for the Augustana College Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
Jonathan Knuth poses with his third-place overall award.
Jen Hartmann, founder of the Royal Ball Run, hands Jonathan Knuth his third-place overall award, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
A Royal Ball Run participant runs down 4th Street in Milan, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Royal Ball Run participants run along the Mississippi River bike path, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan, Ill.
Royal Ball Run participants walk their dog in the Heroes and Highnesses walk.
Runners at the Royal Ball Run take off from the starting line Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Milan.
