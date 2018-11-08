CLIVE, Iowa -- A Milan man has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
Bob Hollenback matched all five white balls in the Oct. 23 drawing. His Iowa Lottery ticket was one number away from winning that evening’s $1.54 billion jackpot.
Hollenback, 73, said he already had a ticket for that night’s huge jackpot drawing, but decided to get another at Hy-Vee Gas, 3850 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
“I realized when I went into the gas station, I already had another lottery (ticket) for the same night,” he told officials Thursday when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “Something just told me, 'Go ahead and buy another.'
“It ended up being the winner -- at least my winner,” he added.
The ticket he bought at Hy-Vee Gas became the eighth $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa since the game debuted on Jan. 31, 2010.
Hollenback, a retired computer analyst and farmer with an eye for numbers, checked his tickets a few days later at home. He said there wasn’t a big celebration when he told his wife, Jeanne, that he had won.
“I just remember numbers fairly well, and for some reason, those numbers stuck with me,” he said. “And when I looked at the ticket, I thought, ‘We won.’ That’s about all. No jumping up and down.”
He said he’s always enjoyed playing the lottery, even before his big win.
“About two or three weeks after the Illinois Lottery started, I won $1,000,” he said. “That’s about the first and last time” before his big win on Thursday.
Hollenback and his wife plan to share the winnings with family, take a trip, and buy some land.
The numbers drawn in the Oct. 23 drawing were 5-28-62-65-70. Mega Ball was 5, and the Megaplier was 3.
This was the Iowa Lottery’s second big winner this week. A Redfield woman stepped forward Monday to claim a $343.9 million Powerball jackpot.
CEO Terry Rich reminded players of another large prize that has not been claimed. A Powerball ticket bought at Casey’s, 1800 S. B Ave. in Nevada, Iowa, won a $1 million prize in the April 11 drawing.
For more information about unclaimed prizes, visit ialottery.com.