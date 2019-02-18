What's News: On Monday, the Milan Village Board approved a presentation from Bi-State Regional Commission for Milan's updated comprehensive plan. They also approved a contract with Ady Advantage to start an economic development plan. The comprehensive plan is more broad and focuses on the bigger picture, while the economic development plan will look at specifics to help Milan grow and prosper. The latter will cost the village around $18,000 -- the project is slated to cost no more than $40,000 with the Brissman Foundation covering half of the costs and the Milan Chamber of Commerce also agreeing to pay $2,000.
What's Next: Also on Monday, trustee Karen Wilson was sworn in to replace Jody Taylor. Taylor has plans to move to Florida. The board also approved an ordinance to declare TIF surplus revenue of nearly $1.2 million
Kelly Steiner