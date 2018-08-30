A fall parade has returned to Milan after a two-year absence.
After Milan's annual Indian Summer Festival ended in 2015, three residents decided the people of Milan need a parade again over Labor Day weekend.
The Milan Fall Harvest Celebration Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can meet at Roth Pump, 525 4th St. W., Milan, starting at 8:30 a.m. The rain date is Sunday, at the same times.
Karen Schweickhardt, one of the parade's organizers, said the event's "new" name really isn't so new. Schweickhardt said the Fall Harvest Celebration was the event's original name when it began in 1948.
The event later was renamed the Milan Indian Summer Festival, she said, but organizers thought it was fitting to change it back. And while the name might not be new, there are some new faces connected to the fall parade.
"People that have never been in it will be there this year," Schweickhardt said. So far, she said, the parade has more than 30 entries.
"Everybody's excited to have it coming back," she said.
Schweickhardt, Pam Gauley and Terry Peterson are hoping to bring back a sense of pride for those living in Milan. She said the town has lost several events and some of the remaining ones have changed.
"Milan needs something," Schweickhardt said. "We're just a small town, and we need something to bring up morale.
"I grew up in Milan," she said. "When I came here, we had the drive-in, the cinemas, Skate Ranch and the pool hall."
Now, she said, all of those attractions are gone.
"I've never done a parade before, so I'm flying by the seat of my pants," Schweickhardt said. "Someone's got to do it, and I love doing it. It's good for our business and it's good for Milan."
She added that Gauley and Peterson are parade veterans and have been helpful with its planning. She said there also are about 15 "greatly appreciated" volunteers making the comeback possible this year.
No prizes will be presented at this year's parade, although Schweickhardt hopes to change that for future parades. There will be participation ribbons, she said, courtesy of Quad-City Vinyl and Jim's Knoxville Tap.
The parade route will be the same as it was in previous years, she said, with lots of candy. There is no entry fee to participate, but an entry form is needed from Blackhawk Bank and Trust on 38th Street in Rock Island or the "I Love Milan IL!" Facebook page. People wanting to participate also can show up the day of the parade and fill out a form before the event.