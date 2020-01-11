Milan Santa program finishes $1,415 short of goal

The Milan Santa program collected $8,585 during its 80th holiday fundraising campaign, just $1,415 short of its $10,000 goal.
The fund, which is sponsored by the Milan Woman’s Club, still was able to provide clothing, hats, gloves, socks and toys for 78 children and 30 families in Blackhawk Township in Milan.
The Lions Club provided food baskets for those families and several seniors.
Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan provided all the children with gift cards for free admission.
Committee members would like to thank Moline Walmart, Blackhawk Township for use of its facility, BlackHawk Bank and Trust for all forms, Rock Island High School Riveters Club, Bonnett Wholesale Florist for transporting all gifts, and all those who contributed to make this campaign successful.
A final list of contributions includes:
Anonymous in memory of Joe McKinley, $20
Anonymous in memory of Ernie Marando, $20
Anonymous in memory of Robert Locklen, $20
Judee Schuch in memory of Howard, Bernice & Jim Schroeder, $30
Lila Thompson, $100
Carol Verstringe & Brenda Miller, $100
Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, $100
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, $500
Donna Mom in memory of Diana Nesseler, $50
Wensel & Benz Family in memory of Mom, $50
Robert Pannell in memory of Bob & Merle Pannell, $50
Barbara Harmon, $25
Joyce & Lorens Zawada, $25
Wesley & Carol Greenwood in memory of Brenda, $25
Michael & Mary Peterson, $300
Russ & Dee DeWinter in memory of Alyn Hall, $100
Robert & Shirley Bonnett, $100
Deacons of First Presbyterian Church, $100
Patrick Verschoore, $100
Alan Nordstrom, $ 75
William & RuthAnne Hartman, $50
Duane & Beverly Bonsall, $75
Milan Lodge #219 Fraternal Order of Police, $100
Anonymous in memory of Suzanne Hoskins & Thecia Mueck, $150
Mike & Cindy Davis, $20
Betty Boltz in memory of Bob Boltz, $50
St. Ambrose Blue Cross Medical Mission, $150
Dora Hoben in memory of Mike Hoben, $100
Kenneth Beach, $100
Michael & Beborah McCaw, $100
Total: $2,805
Grand total: $8,585