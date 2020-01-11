Milan Santa program finishes $1,415 short of goal

The Milan Santa program collected $8,585 during its 80th holiday fundraising campaign, just $1,415 short of its $10,000 goal.

The fund, which is sponsored by the Milan Woman’s Club, still was able to provide clothing, hats, gloves, socks and toys for 78 children and 30 families in Blackhawk Township in Milan.

The Lions Club provided food baskets for those families and several seniors.

Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan provided all the children with gift cards for free admission.

Committee members would like to thank Moline Walmart, Blackhawk Township for use of its facility, BlackHawk Bank and Trust for all forms, Rock Island High School Riveters Club, Bonnett Wholesale Florist for transporting all gifts, and all those who contributed to make this campaign successful.

A final list of contributions includes:

Anonymous in memory of Joe McKinley, $20

Anonymous in memory of Ernie Marando, $20

Anonymous in memory of Robert Locklen, $20

Judee Schuch in memory of Howard, Bernice & Jim Schroeder, $30

Lila Thompson, $100