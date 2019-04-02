WHAT WE KNEW: Milan has several establishments that have the liquor licenses. Mayor Duane Dawson says he doesn't want to see more gas stations get licenses.
WHAT’S NEW: Milan village leaders on Monday said 'no' to allowing liquor licenses and video gaming at gas stations. The decision comes after owners of Expresslane Gas and Food Mart requested a liquor license in order to have several gaming machines in the gas station. In Illinois, an establishment must have a liquor license in order to have video gaming.
WHAT’S NEXT: Discussed the potential need for an ordinance for landlords who own property in the village and the need to keep the properties maintained.
— KELLY STEINER/steinerkellyl91@yahoo.com