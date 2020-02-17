Milan to use fuel tax for road repairs, other projects

MILAN, Ill. -- The Milan village board on Monday approved the 2020 motor fuel tax resolution, which will be used, in part, to help fund some road repairs throughout the village. It uses the existing motor fuel tax from state payments to help fund maintenance and repair projects.

The motor fuel tax is set by the state, and Milan receives its portion each year. However, they have to get approval from the state each year for the amount they plan to use. Finance Director Mark Hunt said the plan is to request $520,000 for 2020. Approximately $130,000 of that will be used for routine maintenance and things like salt treatments. The remaining amount, Hunt said, would be used on repairs.

"$400,000 sounds like a lot, but you get out there and see it will do two or three big projects," he explained.

This would take much of the reserves from that fund. "That would leave roughly $100,000 in there by this time next year," Hunt told the board.

Hunt said typically they plan to use the fund for projects every four to five years and save the money up in a fund the rest of the time until there is enough for some more road projects. The “off” years are only used for maintenance costs.

"We've used that money pretty well over the years," Mayor Duane Dawson said.