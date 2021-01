Rock Island County Health Department officials report they are unable to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations at its drive-through vaccination clinic at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently the long line of cars waiting at the location for vaccinations slated to begin at 9 a.m. outnumber the vaccines available, health officials say.

The next clinic will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0