MILAN – Milan village leaders say the upcoming April 2 election and a sales tax referendum vote will have an impact for both residents and visitors.
Mayor Duane Dawson said the sales referendum -- which proposes a half-of-a-cent increase for general merchandise -- is a way to take the sole burden off Milan residents to help keep the village's finances in good standing.
"It would be huge to offset costs," Dawson said of the proposed tax issue. "To me, it's an easy way to do it."
Dawson said regulations from the state require the village's police pension fund to be at least 90 percent funded by 2040. Right now, Dawson said it's funded at around 60 percent. The cost is over $600,000 per year.
He said the only other option is a substantial increase in property taxes, which means the entire cost falls on village property owners. If the sales tax passes, Dawson said the property tax increase will be "significantly less."
The board also:
-- Discussed a request for a D-1 liquor license for Expresslane Gas and Food. The company is wanting to add video gaming, and a liquor license is required. The measure was tabled, with Dawson saying he is against the idea due to there being so many other current video gaming establishments and that it would open it up to other convenience stores, but will research it more.
-- Discussed the organization of a Labor Day parade on Aug. 31.
-- Approved the monthly bills totaling $101,777.
-- Made a proclamation recognizing April 4 as Junior Achievement Day.