A Milan, Illinois, woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident late Friday in Rock Island.
Christina R. Rock, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident that happened about 10:30 p.m. at 11th Street and 51st Avenue, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
The coroner’s office and Rock Island Police continue the investigation into the accident.
Rock suffered "multiple traumatic injuries," Gustafson said. No autopsy will be conducted.
Blackhawk Fire Department and Milan Police assisted at the scene.