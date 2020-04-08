Milan woman makes and donates hundreds of face masks to prevent COVID-19

"They wanted to pay me for them, but I said they could donate so I could buy more supplies," O'Rourke said. "It's been an overwhelming response from the community. People are calling to tell me who needs them and calling to donate."

O'Rourke uses a crafting tool called a Cricket to cut out the patterns. A high school friend, Jackie Reuter-Leonard, taught her how to sew.

"I have a sewing machine, but I've never sewn," O'Rourke said. "In two weeks, I've become a pro at sewing masks."

O'Rourke, a stay-at-home mother, has three children. Her 17-year-old daughter, Allyson Bradshaw, still lives at home. She helps out with chores around the house so O'Rourke can continue sewing and giving back to the community.

"I've spent more than I thought I would spend, but it's been really, really rewarding," O'Rourke said. "I took some in to Walmart and gave some to the employees and random people in the store.

"The ones who have given me the greatest response are the elderly I see at stores. Everyone has been so supportive. I hope we can continue helping the community."

