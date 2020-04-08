Milan woman makes and donates hundreds of face masks to prevent COVID-19

A few weeks ago, Valerie O'Rourke had never touched a sewing machine. Fast forward to April, and O'Rourke has now sewn hundreds of cloth face masks and given them all away.
The self-taught seamstress estimates she has made more than 400 face masks so far and plans to keep making and donating them as long as there is a need. The CDC on April 3 recommended the use of cloth face masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
O'Rourke, who lives in Milan, dropped off 60 masks for the Moline Police Department after officers posted a request April 5 for face masks on the department's Facebook page.
"Through Facebook, I found out the police department needed them," O'Rourke said. "I tried to stay with more neutral colors for them that would be presentable out in public. I've been noticed by UnityPoint and donated to them. I've donated to small businesses, dentists, neighbors and friends."
O'Rourke dropped off more masks at Radiation Therapy Center in Bettendorf on Monday.
"They wanted to pay me for them, but I said they could donate so I could buy more supplies," O'Rourke said. "It's been an overwhelming response from the community. People are calling to tell me who needs them and calling to donate."
O'Rourke uses a crafting tool called a Cricket to cut out the patterns. A high school friend, Jackie Reuter-Leonard, taught her how to sew.
"I have a sewing machine, but I've never sewn," O'Rourke said. "In two weeks, I've become a pro at sewing masks."
O'Rourke, a stay-at-home mother, has three children. Her 17-year-old daughter, Allyson Bradshaw, still lives at home. She helps out with chores around the house so O'Rourke can continue sewing and giving back to the community.
"I've spent more than I thought I would spend, but it's been really, really rewarding," O'Rourke said. "I took some in to Walmart and gave some to the employees and random people in the store.
"The ones who have given me the greatest response are the elderly I see at stores. Everyone has been so supportive. I hope we can continue helping the community."
